Miner from Shangla dies in Bolan

SHANGLA: A miner from the Shangla district died in Bolan, Balochistan while working in a quarry, relatives said on Monday.
They named the victim as Noor Hassan. The family members said his body was being shifted to his native area for a burial.
Meanwhile, two other miners, Shafiullah and Sardar Khan, who, too, hailed from Shangla, sustained injuries while working inside a mine in Kohat district. They were shifted to a health facility in Kohat for treatment.
It may be mentioned that many people from Shangla work in mines across the country to earn a living. They risk losing their lives as no safety measures are allegedly taken to protect them.
