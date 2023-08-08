Iran keen to promote tourism with Pakistan

LAHORE:The number of tourists between Pakistan and Iran should increase as both are neighbouring Muslim countries. At least one million Pakistani and two lakh Iranian tourists should visit each other’s countries.

Iranian Minister for Tourism, Archeology and Handicrafts Syed Ezzatollah Zarghami, who is currently visiting the provincial capital, expressed these views while addressing the Pak-Iran Tourism Forum held under the auspices of Punjab Tourism Department for the promotion of bilateral tourism at a local hotel on Monday.

Caretaker Provincial Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof Dr Javed Akram, Punjab Tourism Secretary Asif Bilal Lodhi, Iran Tourism Department Deputy Director General Mohammadi Qasmi, Iranian Consul General Lahore Mehran Mohdfar, Tourism Department officials, tour operators and others also participated.

Ezzatollah Zarghami said that the purpose of organising Pak-Iran Tourism Forum is to increase facilities for tourists. He said that last year 9311,000 foreign tourists visited Iran. “During the year 2022 around two lakh Pakistanis visited Iran while 65,000 Iranians visited Pakistan for tourism purposes,” he informed. He further said that he was very happy to visit Badshahi Masjid, Allama Iqbal’s Mazar, Lahore Fort and other historical places in Lahore.

He suggested installing a statue of the renowned Persian poet Firdausi at a location in Lahore and reciprocally placing a statue of a Pakistani national poet in Iran.

Ezzatollah said that the two countries are bound by one faith and a common culture, “therefore, he observed, there is no obstacle for people from both sides in coming closer.” He said that Iranian Consul General Lahore Mehran Mohdfar is determined to increase the facilities in the issuance of visas for Pakistan tourists.

Prof Dr Javed Akram while addressing the Pak-Iran Tourism Forum said that the hearts of the people of Iran and Pakistan are well-connected. “General tourism should be promoted along with religious tourism,” he said. “I assure all possible cooperation from Punjab government for the promotion of tourism,” he said, adding that he has not seen a beautiful country like Pakistan in the tour of dozens of countries he visited in his lifespan.

Dr Javed Akram said that there are innumerable opportunities for tourism in Punjab as well. “The organisation of this forum will help find new ways to promote tourism between Pakistan and Iran”, hoped the minister.