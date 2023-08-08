Sana lauds NACTA role in counter-terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that it is encouraging that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has become a fully functional organization, which shows the government’s commitment towards countering terrorism.

Chairing the NACTA’s 4th Board of Governors’ meeting, he said the organization had been re-vamped and recognized. “It is playing its statutory coordination role more effectively,” he added. The minister emphasized upon NACTA officers and leadership that there was an urgent need to formulate comprehensive policies and practical strategies as today we are again facing a surge in terrorist activities. “The NACTA must play a key role in formulating data driven policies and strategies to support law enforcement agencies in defeating terrorism.” The minister reposed his trust in the NACTA to formulate holistic response as a lead organization to make policies, strategies and action plans. The minister assured his full support to the NACTA. He concluded by saying that; “I am confident that our efforts shall bring a lasting peace in our motherland which will lead to economic prosperity and happiness”.

Federal Minister for Power and Energy, Khurram Dastagir, Senator Hidayat Ullah, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad along with Federal Secretaries of Interior, Defense, Law & Justice and Finance Division, besides DGs Intelligence Bureau, Federal Investigation Agency, Inter Services Intelligence (CT), DG Military Intelligence and IGPs & Home Secretaries of all provinces also attended the meeting as members of NACTA Board of Governors.

Earlier, NACTA National Coordinator IGP Muhammad Tahir warmly welcomed the chairman and members of the board. He said the minister was the only chairman of the board who had consecutively chaired two BoG meetings of NACTA, and ensured the statutory requirement of holding it once in a year. “It shows the interest of government in running its affairs,” he added.

Tahir informed the board that revamping of the NACTA had been undertaken in the light of the decision of the board in its last meeting, and that professional staff, including analysts, data scientists, technical officers, linguists, etc. had been recruited. Specialist consultants have been hired in fields of intelligence analytics, counter terrorism capacity building and communication strategy implementation to achieve optimum performance levels, he added.