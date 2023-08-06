Man arrested for raping cousin

LAHORE : Liaqatabad Police have arrested a suspect for raping a teenage boy.

Reportedly, the victim 'R' is the cousin of suspect Wishal. He lured the victim after finding an opportunity. When mother of the victim inquired him after his condition was deteriorating, he revealed each and every injustice to him. In another incident reported in Wahdat Colony, a suspect has been arrested for eve-teasing, harassing and aerial firing. Suspect Ayyan had harassed a person. Police arrested him and registered a case.

Two arrested for murder

Anti Abduction for Extortion Cell has arrested a suspect along with his accomplice for murder of his wife after abduction for extortion. The arrested suspects have been identified as Dr Zahid and Nazir Hussain. Accused Zahid along with his friend abducted his wife. He intoxicated her. Later, they stabbed her to death. They dumped the body near Chishtian in canal.

Killer of six arrested from Saudi Arabia

Punjab Police Special Operation Cell arrested a proclaimed offender involved in six murders from Saudi Arabia. The accused identified as Zahid Iqbal was brought to Pakistan with the help of Interpol. He was handed over to Noshehran Virkan Gujranwala police for interrogation. The accused had killed four persons in one incident and two persons in another incident and went abroad.

Body recovered from Rohi Drain

A body was recovered from Rohi Drain near Gujjumatta on Saturday. A passerby spotted the body floating in Rohi Drain near a local college and alerted police, which removed the body to morgue. Police said that the cause of death would be ascertained after autopsy. They were trying to ascertain his identity.

Operation against kite sellers launched

Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) have launched a grand operation against kite sellers leading to a significant crackdown on the supply of kites. As a result, a major quantity of 1,000 kites was seized from a kite seller named Talha and Qayyum.

According to details, the monitoring team of PSCA observed kites being transported on a van. The police were dispatched to the scene, resulting in the timely arrest of the culprit. A case was registered against the offender at Kahna Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

SP Ahmed Zunair Cheema stated that an effective crackdown against kite sellers is underway to prevent kite flying. He urged parents to keep their children away from this dangerous game. Citizens are also advised to report any instances of kite flying or kite selling in their areas to the authorities by dialing 15.

IG holds online court

IG Punjab held an online court at the 1787 Complaint Centre at the Central Police Office on Saturday.

He personally heard the problems of the citizens of various districts and reprimanded the SDPOs concerned on the delayed applications. He said that all the DPOs collected the progress report regarding complaints received on 1787 from the circle officers and sent to the Central Police Office on a weekly basis. The officers who deliberately caused delay in solving the problems should be held accountable, he added.

Road accidents

At least seven people died, whereas 1,245 were injured in 1,208 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 621 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 624 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. Motorbikes were involved in majority (71%) road accidents.