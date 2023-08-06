Discouraging creativity

Despite being part of a world that is moving at a fast pace to achieve more and more innovation, we are stifling the creativity of our students. Apart from our education system, which is based on rote learning, parents are more likely to force their children to opt for subjects that they prefer instead of focusing on what the children are inclined to.

If one must do tasks to which they are unsuited, it becomes harder for them to display creativity. Young people should be allowed to pursue their dreams, not the wishes of their parents and family members.

Syed Rehan Shah

Karachi