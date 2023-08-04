ECP allots symbols to 23 parties

A citizen imprints his thumb impression on a ballot book during polls. — AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started the process of allotting election symbols for the upcoming general elections, allotting ‘sword’ as symbol to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

A four-member bench, headed by ECP Sindh Member Nisar Durrani, allotted symbols to 23 political parties, which had fulfilled the relevant criteria. However, the ECP has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan on August 4 in connection with not holding the intra-party election, a prerequisite to qualify for election symbol under the Elections Act, 2017.

The ECP stayed the decision on the petition of Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) and All Pakistan Muslim League while IPP requested ‘eagle’ as its election symbol. However, the Election Commission said that this symbol is already with the APML.

Therefore, the election symbol of the ‘sparrow’ was suggested to IPP, which it has placed at number three in the priority list. The commission member contended that IPP may take the ‘sparrow’ as symbol and rejected their petition seeking allotment of ‘eagle’ as symbol and said its registration was still in process. The commission has allotted ‘eagle’ as election symbol to All Pakistan Muslim League subject to its holding intra-party elections.

The Election Commission has allotted the ‘sword’ as election symbol to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ‘knife’ to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaniyat, ‘missile’ to Pakistan Peace Movement, ‘pistol’ to the Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz Pakistan, ‘victory’ (sign) to Pakistan People’s Party Workers, ‘fist’ to Pakistan People’s Party Shaheed Bhutto, ‘book’ to the JUIF, ‘ring’ to Rabita Jamiat-e-Islam, ‘cup’ to the People’s Muslim League, ‘bucket’ to Kisan Ittehad, ‘leaf’ to the Pakistan Awami Democratic Alliance, ‘kangaroo’ to All Pakistan United League, ‘moon’ to Hazara Democratic Party, ‘hockey’ to Pakistan Awami League, ‘waistcoat’ to the Movement of Dervishes Pakistan. Likewise, the commission allotted ‘takhti’ to JUI Ideological, ‘helmet’ to Modern Awami Party and ‘telephone’ to Tehreek-e-Azam Pakistan and ‘jug’ to Allah o Akbar Movement.