PSDF, LWMC sign MoU on skills training to children

LAHORE:Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have signed a multi-layered MoU under which they will collaborate to provide technical and vocational trainings in and around City to the eligible children of LWMC staff that fall within PSDF’s mandate. According to the MOU, the PSDF will provide skills training to LWMC staff’s children, including customised programmes for women and non-Muslim youth, by reserving up to 10 percent of its seats for its on-going programmes with training service providers exclusively for LWMC staff’s children.

This will help them to get prepared for income generation in job markets, self-employment and entrepreneurship.

The skills trainings trades range from traditional skills to information technology and are designed on the latest approved curricula. In the second stage of the MoU, LWMC will collaborate with PSDF to fund whole training schemes exclusively for the eligible children of LWMC staff. At the signing ceremony Ali Akbar Bosan, COO of the PSDF said that partnering with LWMC to help break the cycle of poverty in marginalised communities was a core mandate of PSDF. The PSDF is proud to be working with the team to manage this change and help in improving the well-being of communities, he added. LWMC CEO Babar Sahab Din said that the skilling partnership was all about helping the families of LWMC staff and employees to develop economically.