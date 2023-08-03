High time for enhancing Pak-Turkish strategic cooperation: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the launching ceremony of PNS Tariq in Pakistan Naval Shipyard & Engineering Works, Karachi, August 2, 2023. — PM's Office

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that it was high time for Pakistan and Turkiye to enhance their bilateral strategic cooperation for the prosperity of the two nations.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Vice President of Turkey Cevdet Yilmaz inaugurated Pakistan Navy warship Tariq here in Karachi on Wednesday.

Officials said that, PM Shahbaz Sharif and Vice President of Turkey Cevdet Yilmaz jointly inaugurated Pakistan Navy warship Tariq in Karachi. The inauguration at a ceremony held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in his address, highlighted the importance of defence cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan. He said that, the MILGEM project is of utmost importance for the development of strategic partnership between Turkey and Pakistan. The innovation in defence technology is not only the need of the hour but is also key to joint defense production.

The PM, lauding the leadership role of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said that it was high time for Pakistan and Turkiye to enhance their bilateral strategic cooperation for the prosperity of the two nations.

Initiated in 2018, the MILGEM project envisages the construction of four Corvettes for the Pakistan Navy two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye. The prime minister said Recep Tayyip Erdogan was a great leader which was reflected by his “wonderful” victory in the recent poll. Therefore, the prime minister said it was high time for both countries to enhance their strategic cooperation and add more joint ventures in other fields.

The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain. It is a tangible step towards self-reliance and indigenization and would fulfil the critical security needs of the Pakistan Navy.

The prime minister said that Pakistan and Turkiye were tied with the commonality of faith, heritage and civilisation with both sharing perspectives on regional and global issues. Referring to the tremendous support by the people of the subcontinent during Khilafat Movement, the prime minister said the bilateral ties predated the establishment of Pakistan.

“We celebrate each other’s success stories and also stand together in the face of challenges. This is the level of our relations as we share each other’s bounties and sorrows,” he remarked. He recalled Turkish President Erdogan and Turkish First Lady’s visit to Pakistan after the floods as well as the generous contribution by the Turkish people for the flood victims of 2010 as well as last year.

He said following the increasing burden on Port Qasim of Karachi, Pakistan was needed to create linkages between Karachi and Gwadar ports as Gwadar was about to become a business center for the country as well as the region.

Calling the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a “roaring success” the prime minister said Pakistan and China had agreed to launch the second phase that would comprise green corridor, business corridor, special economic zones and IT corridors. He said the second phase was bound to increase the quantum of business transactions and Turkiye was a “natural partner” and reiterated his invitation for the country to join that wonderful opportunity of prosperity.

The prime minister also announced a “gift” of Rs200 million for the experts and workers involved in the construction of the MILGEM-IV, with a view to recognize their efforts and for their encouragement.

Later, the Turkish Vice President Yilmaz, in his address, condoled the loss of lives in Bajaur attack and reiterated Turkiye’s condemnation of terrorism in all of its forms and manifestations. He said the people of Pakistan had a unique place in the hearts of Turkish people as both stood by each other throughout the centuries. He particularly mentioned the Turkish support to Pakistan after the flood and thanked Pakistan for its solidarity after the deadly earthquake hit Turkiye in the recent past. He said considering the prevailing regional situation, the Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation was becoming more relevant with enhanced scope.

He said that Pakistan and Turkiye were faced with the challenges like cross-border terrorism which necessitated the understanding of the terrorists’ objective and acting totally opposite to their expectations.

The Turkish vice president said Turkiye had become a major global actor and reduced its foreign dependence in the defence industry, consequent to the will and leadership of President Erdogan.

He said Turkish shipping industry was among the world’s top ten industries producing the warships. He told the gathering that the MILGEM warships were equipped with cutting-edge technology and weapon system developed by Turkish industries.

Moreover, chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi during his speech highlighted that these ships will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy’s combat potential and will augment peace and security in the region. The Admiral emphasized that PN has kept the policy of indigenization at the forefront and hence it is very satisfying to see the state of the art warship being built in the country.

Earlier, MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas in his welcome address highlighted that Karachi Shipyard is fully cognizant and completely aligned with the goals set forth by the government of Pakistan for self-reliance in defence shipbuilding industry.

The ceremony was attended by senior government officials from Pakistan and Turkiye including officers and key representatives of Pakistan Navy, M/s ASFAT and KS&EW.

The prime minister earlier attended the launching ceremony of the third Naval Corvette, PNS Khyber, in Istanbul, in November 2022. The first two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar were launched in Istanbul and Karachi, in August 2021 and May 2022 respectively.

The prime minister said that Pakistan Navy was fully dedicated to ensuring the high-quality maritime activities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked Turkish President Erdogan, Naval chief, head of Karachi Shipyard and the ministry of defence production as well as the workers for their hard work and contribution to make the MILGEM project a success. He said that following the said achievements, certain actors were trying to establish their hegemony, so it was important to strengthen our navy and maritime activity.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to continue close coordination and engagement through well-established bilateral mechanisms to continue with the upwards trajectory of bilateral relations.

The bilateral relations were discussed in a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and visiting Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, after they jointly launched PNS Tariq Corvette. The two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other areas of mutual interest.

Appreciating the strong bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of transforming the brotherly relations into mutually rewarding trade and economic ties.

He underscored the importance of enhancing people-to-people contacts and joint collaborations in R&D, IT, energy, infrastructure, food security, tourism and mining sectors.

Meanwhile, the PM said militants behind a spate of suicide attacks in Pakistan were being helped by “Afghan citizens” across the border.

Sharif stopped short of accusing Afghanistan’s Taliban government of knowingly allowing attacks from its soil, but he did say Pakistan militants were operating from “sanctuaries” in the neighbouring country.

Sharif´s remarks late Tuesday followed a security briefing and a visit to victims of Sunday´s blast in Bajaur. “The prime minister noted with concern the involvement of the Afghan citizens in the suicide blasts,” a statement from Sharif´s office said. It noted there was “liberty of action available to the elements hostile to Pakistan in planning and executing such cowardly attacks on innocent civilians from the sanctuaries across the border”. Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP on Wednesday that the Khar attack was a “criminal act”. “Such incidents should be prevented where they are happening and being coordinated,” he said.