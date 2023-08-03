HEC orders probe into summer semesters at IUB

BAHAWALPUR: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has called upon Punjab Governor and Chancellor of the Islamia University Bahawalpur Balighur Rehman to investigate the matter of the special summer semesters initiated at IUB during the tenure of former vice-chancellor Dr. Ather Mehboob.

The HEC contends that this action was a clear violation of the university’s charter, and despite its request to halt the regular summer semesters due to the mandatory prior approval from HEC, Dr. Ather Mehboob proceeded with it and conducted admissions without following the proper procedure. As a result, the HEC deems this act illegal.

The Higher Education Commission has instructed the chancellor to immediately discontinue the special summer semesters as they go against the university’s statutes.

Furthermore, the HEC has warned that failure to comply with their directive may lead to various actions being taken against the IUB, including the immediate suspension of university grants provided by the HEC.

It is pertinent to mention that Prof. Dr. Ather Mehboob has been accused of violating and disregarding various clauses of the Islamia University Bahawalpur, allegedly misusing university funds through illegal recruitment and promotions of faculty and administrative staff.

It is claimed that the special summer semesters at IUB were used as a pretext to embezzle funds through fake tender policies related to the installation of air conditioners, generators, and solar systems in classrooms.

Sources indicate that a significant sum of money was paid in advance to an influential person associated with the ruling elite, who lobbied for the extension of Dr. Ather Mehboob’s tenure until the disclosure of the alleged narcotics and sex scandals at IUB.

The News reached out to the Director of Public Relations at IUB for the university’s version of these allegations.

In response to the situation, strong voices from the public, civil society, and educational circles are demanding an extension of the investigations to include former VC Ather Mehboob, whom they believe to be involved in various scams and scandals at IUB.

Meanwhile, the bail application of the detained the Chief Security Officer of IUB, Ijaz Shah, was adjourned, while the bail application of another accused, Transport Point Incharge Muhammad Altaf, was rejected by the court on Wednesday.