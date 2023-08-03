PCB tells depts to submit players, officials names by August 5

KARACHI: As the domestic cricket season is just around the corner, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent a letter to the departmental cricket teams, directing them to send the names of 25 players, their employment contracts, their contact numbers , names of coaches, mangers and other support staff by August 5, 'The News' has learnt.

There will be 16 teams: eight departments and as many regions. The department teams include SNGPL, SSGC, NBP, WAPDA, KRL, PTV, and SBP. The 16 teams will be divided into two groups. Each group will have four departments and four regions.

However, the sources in the departmental cricket circles said that because of a gap of four years, the departments are facing difficulties in setting up their teams and fulfilling other formalities.

However, some departments claimed that they have hired the services of number of cricketers of the country but they are yet to get the required strength of 25 players.

The departments have been directed to select players who have played international, first-class, Grade II, district, Pakistan U-19 or Pakistan Shaheen's level cricket.