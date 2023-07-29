ECP convenes meeting to fix dates for LG polls in Punjab, Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan. —APP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) convened meetings on August 2-3 to possibly fix the date of holding local government (LG) elections in Punjab and Islamabad and discuss other related matters.

According to the ECP’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, the first meeting will be held on August 2 in connection with the LG elections in Islamabad. For this, a letter has been issued to the Secretary Interior, IG Islamabad and Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

“Keeping in view presentations by the Secretary Interior, IG Police and Chief Commissioner, the date of conduct of the elections in the federal capital will be decided,” a senior official explained.

Similarly, the Commission has convened another important meeting Thursday, August 3 to finalise the date and schedule of LG elections in Punjab. In this connection, Punjab caretaker chief minister, chief secretary, IG Punjab and Secretary Local Government Punjab have been invited to be part of the scheduled meeting.

The ECP also clarified that in Islamabad and Punjab, the Election Commission has completed all the stages of delimitation under the law, in the upcoming two meetings, all the steps will be reviewed to ensure LG elections in Islamabad and Punjab and dates will be fixed for the same in consultation.

It may be recalled that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all the phases of LG elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh provinces with continuous efforts in the last three years, while the phase of all arrangements and delimitation in Punjab and Islamabad has also been completed.