Daraz launches AI-based chatbot

LAHORE: Daraz has integrated Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to launch AskDaraz, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, to provide better shopping experience to its South Asian customers, a statement said on Thursday.

According to the announcement, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, AskDaraz will enable Daraz users to discuss personalised recommendations with the chatbot, streamlining the shopping process.

The chat service will help Daraz to enhance the shopping experience by refining and analysing user requirements, sifting through thousands of products across multiple categories, and recommending products, styles, and collections based on the user’s specific needs. Daraz said the AI chatbot would help bridge the gap between offline and online shopping.