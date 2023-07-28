Rains, floods: Balochistan PA passes resolution to waive farmers’ loans

Residents clear debris of a damaged house due to a heavy monsoon rainfall on the outskirts of Quetta on July 5, 2022. — AFP/file

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution on the waiver of agricultural loans of farmers in view of the rains and floods in the province.

The resolution was presented by Member of Assembly Nasrullah Zere.

He said that after the flood, nothing was done for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people. He claimed the federal government has not done anything for the rehabilitation of flood victims. The prime minister visited Balochistan many times but has not given anything to the province, said Nasrullah Zere.

Balochistan Finance Minister Zamrik Achakzai said, “I tried for 8 days to meet the chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank but could not find him.”

MPA Sanaullah Baloch said that the effects of the previous rains had not yet subsided and fresh rains had come. He said Rs2.5 million was given to the deputy commissioner of each district for relief works but this amount was just peanuts in view of the large scale of flood devastation.

He said that relief activities should be accelerated in Kharan, Washak, Panjgur and other areas.