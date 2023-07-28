Day against trafficking in persons commemorated

Islamabad:United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency with Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University commemorated the World Day against Trafficking in Persons here on Thursday.

The event witnessed an overwhelming display of solidarity from medical students, faculty members, distinguished guests, and esteemed partners, all joining hands to raise awareness and combat human trafficking. Human trafficking is a grave human rights violation affecting millions worldwide, exploiting vulnerable individuals and subjecting them to various forms of exploitation, including organ removal, forced labor, sexual exploitation, and domestic servitude. In recognition of the urgent need to address this critical issue, the event focused on the broader issue of trafficking while specifically shedding light on the distressing concern of trafficking for organ removal.

The FIA building and Shifa Hospital Building were illuminated in blue, symbolizing hope, and solidarity in the fight against trafficking. A highlight of the event was the commemoration held at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, attended by medical students who are at the forefront of the fight against human trafficking. Speakers from UNODC and the FIA delivered powerful messages on the urgency to combat trafficking, emphasizing the role of medical professionals in identifying and addressing this crime. Throughout the day, activities such as the distribution of T-Shirts, Caps, and Blue Heart Lapel Pins to students, and the placement of standees at prominent locations like Shifa Hospital, Islamabad Airport, FIA Headquarters, and the UNODC country office, aimed to raise awareness among the public and mobilize support.

The event also featured a social media campaign, with recorded messages from key partners aired on various platforms, amplifying the message against trafficking, and reaching a wider audience. Additionally, as a gesture of support, photos with Blue Heart Frames were shared on social media, symbolizing unity in the fight against trafficking. Furthermore, the campaign extended its reach to renowned hotels in Islamabad, where Blue Heart Lapel Pins were distributed, and banners were displayed in their lobbies, encouraging the hospitality sector to be actively involved in combating trafficking. "It is with immense pride and gratitude that we gather today to stand united against trafficking in persons.

As a leading institution of education and healing, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University recognizes the significance of our collective responsibility in combating this grave human rights violation," said Prof. Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, Vice-Chancellor of Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University. "We are humbled by the overwhelming response and support we have received for this important cause.

Trafficking in persons, particularly for organ removal, is a grave human rights issue that demands our urgent attention," said Mr. Alam Shinwari, Director Anti-Human Smuggling of the FIA at Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University. Mr. Alam Shinwari, further expressed gratitude to UNODC and specially to Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University for their commitment and collaboration, emphasizing the significance of collective efforts in the fight against trafficking. The event concluded with a note of thanks to all participants, urging everyone to carry the spirit of unity and determination forward in the ongoing fight against trafficking.