Four arrested for torturing woman in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Four men have been arrested for torturing a woman in the Desal area of the district.

According to Bagnotar Police Station personnel, the 32-year-old woman had been incarcerated in a cattle pen for several days, without proper food, making her physically and mentally weak.

Later, on her application, the district police officer directed the cops to arrest the accused. The police have arrested four men, including the woman’s husband, his brother, as well as her mother-in-law and another relative.

Meanwhile, rain caused flood water in various areas of the district. The floodwater hit areas of Bilal Town, Hassan Town, Sir Syed Colony, Mansehra Road, as well as Ayub Medical Complex. The Rescue 1122 personnel evacuated several people from the flooded areas in the city.