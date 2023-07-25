Police say Indian woman has valid travel documents

DIR: A police official said here on Monday that the Indian woman, Anju, who arrived in Pakistan on July 21 via Wagah border, had all the required legal documents for her travel.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Ahmed said the woman identified as Anju, 35, had got divorced in 2022 and developed friendship with one Nasrullah, 29, hailing from Upper Dir district.

Anju reached Nasrullah’s house in Kalsow in Dir city on July 22. The DPO said that at the moment, it was not clear whether they were going to marry or not but she was on a one-month visit.

He added the woman would have to leave the country after one month even if she wished to return to Pakistan later. She first reached Lahore and then travelled to Rawalpindi where Nasrullah received her.

“As per the non-objection certificate, Anju can only stay in Upper Dir,” he said. Both Nasrullah and Anju have been given security at their home, he said, adding that the woman was being treated well in the area.

“As per Pakhtun traditions, locals are hospitable and local women gave her presents. She is safe and happy,” he added. He said that during the initial investigation by the Dir police, basic facts were verified about Anju but there was no truth to rumours that she had married Nasrullah after converting to Islam.

They developed friendships on social media two years ago and started efforts for a visa for Anju’s travel to Pakistan. This correspondent visited the home of Nasrullah where his brother Shakirullah and other relatives were present.

Shakirullah said that they were busy nowadays as people were visiting their home. “My brother works for a medicine company and has gone to his work,” Shakirullah said, adding that local police had provided security to his home. Neither Nasrullah nor Anju had talked to the media so far.