SAFF championships schedules announced

LAHORE: The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has announced the schedule for the SAFF U16 Championship 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Bhutan.
As per the announced schedule, Pakistan will kick off their campaign against the home side, Bhutan, on September 1 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.
The Greenshirts will face the Maldives on September 3 at the same venue, with the top two teams qualifying for the semi-final stage.
The championship will end on September 10. The SAFF U19 Championship is scheduled to take place at Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu from September 21 to September 30.
In the U19 event, the young Pakistani footballers have been placed in Group B, where they will face the Maldives and Nepal.
