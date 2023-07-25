Make your vote count

Unfortunately, Pakistan has been grappling with numerous crises since its inception. Issues like illiteracy, economic depression, terrorism, unemployment and poor industrial growth are rooted in political instability and a non-serious attitude towards crucial human development indicators. As elections approach, the people of Pakistan must demand their basic rights – education, health and infrastructure – from the candidates.

It is imperative to rise above family loyalties to political parties and personality cults when deciding whom to vote for. The people should take a firm stance in reclaiming the rights that they have been deprived of for so long. By addressing these issues and investing heavily in education, health, and infrastructure, Pakistan can pave the way for transformative change.

Javeriya Mahar

Hyderabad