90pc Samanabad underpass project completed

LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continues working on Samanabad Underpass project and on Saturday it laid down the first layer of asphalt on both sides of the underpass.

A record 205 mm rain was recorded at the Gulshan-e-Ravi on Saturday but LDA’s construction team under the supervision of its Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed continued work besides draining out the rainwater.The chief minister visited the project and constituted a team to supervise the construction. The LDA DG visited the project site at several times and directed the completion the project in time.

The Samanabad underpass project is to be completed in 10 months starting from December 1, 2023 and ending at September 30, 2023.

The estimated project cost was over Rs 2 billion and so far more than 90 per cent of the construction work has been completed at the project, said Asrar Saeed while talking to The News. He said revenue staff has also established a counter at the spot to clear payments of people from which land was acquired for the project. The project will be beneficial for the residents of Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Toheed Park, Multan Road, Chauburji, Yateem Khana, Sherakot, Nonariyan and other adjoin localities.

The project will annually save fuel cost of citizens around Rs45.34 million, its annual vehicle operating cost savings will be around Rs68.63 million and annual travel time savings if converted into rupees will be around Rs35.80 million. The project faced many challenging tasks. The challenging tasks included huge quantum of sewerage and water supply network shifting, which comprised over trunk sewer of 54 inch and 48 inches diameter, water supply lines of 18 inch, 12 inch and 6 inch and Sui gas network comprising pipes of 12 inch, 4 inch and 2 inches.

To keep the project environmental friendly, no tree was cut and a total 78 trees were saved through revision of Engineering Design with no additional financial impact.

Asrar Saeed said that uninterrupted water supply and sewerage was ensured to densely populated areas of Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Multan Road even during shifting of water supply network through provision of temporary diversion network arrangements. “Since day one to till date, Multan Road traffic flow has never been stopped even for a while,” he said and added that even the piles, and barrel slabs on the Main Multan Road were executed while ensuring the traffic flow on Main Multan Road. To a question of meeting the project’s completion date, the LDA’s Chief Engineer said despite all challenges and difficult execution scenarios, efforts were being made to substantially complete the project two months before contractual completion time.

Meanwhile, Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Samanabad underpass late night where Chief Engineer Asrar Saeed briefed him about the project and ongoing work.

The commissioner was told that the first layer of asphalt on both sides of the project was completed on which he appreciated the Chief Engineer and directed him to start work on the remaining two layers soon.