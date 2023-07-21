Muharram security plan chalked out

LAHORE:Lahore police have chalked out a comprehensive security plan during the Muharram-ul-Haram to ensure the peace and safety of the citizens.

A total of 38 Category A, 161 Category B, and 28 Category C gatherings will be held in the provincial capital. Round the clock surveillance through security cameras will be established along the routes of Muharram processions. For this purpose, a central control room has been set up. Similarly, proper arrangements for lighting will be made at the locations of Muharram processions and gatherings. Female police officers will be deputed to ensure the security and checking of women mourners. Similarly, advanced technology, including walk-through gates and metal detectors, will be used for the security of sensitive processions and gatherings.