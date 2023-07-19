Cases ripening against Imran as country prepares for polls

A person casting vote during by-election at NA-108 Constituency in Faisalabad, on October 16,. 2022. — APP

ISLAMABAD: As the country is preparing for the next general elections, expected to be held in November this year, some important cases of corruption and of criminal nature are ripening against Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

NAB investigations into the two major corruption cases -- Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust/190 -- against Imran Khan and others, including his spouse Bushra Bibi, are in final stages, and it is expected references in these cases could be filed before the accountability court next month.

Sources in the Bureau said there is enough material available in these cases for filing references. It is claimed that in a month’s time, NAB is expected to push forward these cases for trial. The NAB is so far not convinced with the replies of Imran Khan who, along with his wife, has joined the NAB probe.

When inquired about the possibility of Imran Khan’s arrest in these cases by the NAB, the sources said as Imran has joined the probe, therefore, no decision has been taken for the arrest of PTI chairman.

Meanwhile, the criminal reference filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan in Islamabad district court is also moving ahead after the PTI chairman’s repeated efforts to delay these proceedings.

The additional district and sessions court, hearing the case, is keen for day-to-day hearing of the reference. The PTI chairman’s plea not to allow the incumbent judge to hear the case has also been rejected by the sessions court. The court has summoned Imran Khan on July 20.

This case is based on a reference filed by the ECP. The ECP, after a thorough inquiry, had alleged Imran Khan had “deliberately concealed” details of gifts he had retained from the Toshakhana during his time as prime minister. On Oct 21, 2022, the ECP had concluded the former prime minister had made “false statements and incorrect declarations” regarding the gifts. Imran has already been indicted in the case on May 10 when he was in the custody of NAB.

On Tuesday, the case against the “illegal” marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi was also declared admissible by a civil court in the federal capital. Announcing the verdict, reserved a day earlier, Civil Judge Qudratullah issued notices to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and his wife, summoning them on July 20.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ), Islamabad, Muhammad Azam Khan, had remanded the case to a civil judge last week and dismissed another civil court’s verdict declaring a petition challenging the legality of the marriage inadmissible.

The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, claimed Bushra Bibi was divorced by her former husband in November 2017 and she married Imran on January 1, 2018, despite the fact that her Iddat period had not ended, “which is against the Sharia and Muslim norms”.

In the same case, Mufti Saeed -- the Nikahkhawan of Imran Khan’s marriage with Bushra Bibi – and a key witness from Chairman PTI’s side Aun Chaudhry have already recorded their statements in the court and endorsed the petitioner’s view.

In the May 9 cases, although Imran Khan has been nominated in several FIRs, yet it has not been yet decided when he would be tried, and whether in the military courts or by the civilian courts.

According to a source, the decision has not yet been taken, but it is expected Imran may be tried by the normal courts under the anti-terrorist laws. There is no indication of the timing of Imran’s trial in the May 9 cases.

Another important case of Imran’s alleged daughter Tyrian White is pending before the Islamabad High Court.