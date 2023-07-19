Police term rape case concocted tale

ISLAMABAD: After a few days of investigation, the Islamabad police have termed the Margalla Hills Trail 3 case a concocted tale based on a personal fight among two groups and made up to settle scores.

According to the police, after a serious falling out between two colleagues — Anwar and Noman — the former decided to take revenge on Noman by defaming him on a made-up rape charge. The police say that Anwar hired a group of people, including two women, to stage a rape attempt and name Noman as the perpetrator.

The alleged victim had said she was raped by the accused on Trail 3 at Margalla Hills — the police say this was planned to frame Noman on false rape charges and the victim had in fact gone to Trail 3 with the accused to initiate the false rape charges. The remaining members of the alleged group hired to frame the accused were supposed to reach the venue as well but failed to do so. After waiting for a long time, the alleged victim went back to Rawalpindi with the accused. Later, she lodged an FIR with the police. Last Friday, the Islamabad police had registered the FIR regarding the alleged rape. The police have said that during the subsequent investigation the alleged victim accepted her guilt and disclosed the facts before a magistrate.

This gang is said to also be involved in other cases of a similar nature. Meanwhile, two cases have been registered against the girl — alleged victim — in Sheikhupura and Muridke.