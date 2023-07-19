Alleged anomalies in Chitral VCC protested

CHITRAL: Dozens of members, including men and women, of Denin Lasht village conservation committee (VCC) staged a protest against the alleged corruption of district forest officer wildlife and president of VCC on Tuesday.

Addressing the protesters, Village Council, Denin, Chairman Imran said that Faizur Rahman had been occupying the coveted slot of VCC presidentship for the last 25 years.

He alleged that the VCC president in connivance with district forest officer wildlife had embezzled huge funds in the establishment of conservancy for the endangered species of markhors and construction of a hut in Denin Lasht.

“The VCC president even did not spare green trees and other resources and exploited them with both hands at the behest of district forest officer wildlife,” he alleged, adding that both the said persons caused huge losses to the VCC.

The chairman said that the VCC president had lost the trust of people and now they wanted to elect another person for the slot but the DFO was supporting him so they could mint money in the projects in future.

He said that VCC members would not accept Faizur Rahman as president for another term.They demanded action against the VCC president for his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.