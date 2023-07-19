Minister inaugurates gymnasium at LGH

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated a gymnasium at the Lahore General Hospital.

On this occasion, Principal Amir-ud-Din Medical College and General Hospital Prof Dr Sardar Zafar Al Farid, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Executive Director Prof Dr Asif Bashir, faculty members and representatives of YDA were also present.

Health Minister Dr Javed Akram and Principal Dr Sardar Zafar Al Farid checked the quality by exercising on each machine in the gymnasium. The minister said that doctors who take care of patients should also take care of their own health. Common people want to see a healthy doctor. Health is a priceless blessing of God. We should adopt a healthy lifestyle to live a healthy life.