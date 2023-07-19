Free eye clinic inaugurated at The Kidney Centre

A free eye clinic was recently inaugurated at The Kidney Centre (TKC). The inauguration was performed by Tahir Hussain Sangi on behalf of Sindh health secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shah. Sindh health department’s chief technical officer Dr Faiz Mangi was also present on the occasion along with Marriana Karim, Dr Rashid Jooma, Dr Mahwash Khan and Dr Zafar Taj.

According to a statement issued by the TKC, the free eye clinic is a public service initiative by the LRBT Hospital and TKC. The clinic would provide comprehensive eye examination services to patients suffering from eye diseases.

Those who would require further investigations or surgical intervention would be referred to the LRBT Hospital in Korangi.

The statement read that diabetes was the most common cause for both kidney and eye diseases.

The health secretary has commended the LRBT and TKC for their joint effort in making eye disease treatment accessible to needy patients. He also acknowledged the efforts of TKC in providing quality care to patients suffering from renal diseases for the past 38 years. He also lauded the LRBT for having 19 hospitals nationwide. During the last year, over 100,000 patients were given financial support through the TKC Patient Welfare Programme.