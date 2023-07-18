SHRC chairman calls for implementation of child labour law

The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) chairperson, Iqbal Detho, on Monday called for activating the Provincial Coordination Committee on Child Labour that was supposed to be established under the Sindh Prohibition of Employment of Children Act 2017.

He was speaking at a meeting organised by Legal Rights Forum at a local hotel. He pointed out that despite the fact the child labour law was made in 2017, the important body for the implementation of the law had not been established.