Minimum passing marks for matric and Inter raised to 40pc

The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), a committee consisting of heads of education boards across the country, has approved the minimum passing marks of 40 at the matriculation and Intermediate levels.
The new passing marks would be applied in the next year 2024. Board of Secondary Education Karachi Chairman Sharaf Ali Shah presided over the IBCC meeting in Quetta.
The committee agreed to increase the minimum passing marks in the Intermediate and matriculation levels from 33 per cent to 40 per cent.
It also agreed to make the study of Quran compulsory for the Muslim students of matriculation and Intermediate. The meeting also formally approved the inclusion of chess in games.
