PTI woman leader joins PPP in Chitral

CHITRAL: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Lower Chitral’s Women Wing president Sifat Gul on Friday announced to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday.

Sifat Gul made the announcement at a press conference at the Chitral Press Club. PPP provincial vice-president and former provincial minister Salim Khan and other party leaders were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sifat Gul said that she decided to quit the PTI after it failed to come up to the expectations of the people. “The PTI did nothing for the welfare of the women during its rule,” she said.

She also criticised Senator Falak Naz and former aide to the chief minister for not playing any role in the development of the district.

“All the roads in Chitral are in a dilapidated condition and these people had failed to highlight the issue at proper forums during PTI rule,” added, and hoped the PPP would address the grievances of the people of Chitral.