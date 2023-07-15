Workshop on behaviour

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Institute of Special Education (ISE) in collaboration with Punjab Welfare Trust for disabled (PWTD) organised a workshop on ‘Behavior at Home, School and Society’.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Director PWDT Dr Izhar-ul-Haq Hashmi, Prof Dr Aftab Khan from Longwood University Virginia USA, Director ISE Prof Dr Humaira Bano, faculty members and research scholars were present.

In his address, Dr Khalid Mehmood said that compared to the past, the incidence of depression was increasing, for which everyone has to play a role. He said that it was not only an obligation on the part of developed countries but also a moral responsibility of expatriates living in developed countries. He appreciated the efforts of Dr Humaira and his team for conducting such a fruitful workshop.

Dr Aftab Khan talked about behaviour, its different types and special behaviour linked to exceptional children. In his extensive talk on the subject in two different sessions, an interactive approach supported with quality presentation was utilised. The audience which mostly comprised of MPhil and PhD scholars along with faculty members engaged in the discussion and practical activity in a contributive way.