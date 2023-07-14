Punjab Information Commission says…: ‘LHC’s no response to RTI requests deplorable’

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has said the attitude of Lahore High Court (LHC) towards implementation of access to Information Law is deplorable.

The commission said the LHC has not responded to the requests made in accordance with the Constitution and law to provide information, including salaries and benefits of judges, despite passage of five years.

The Right to Information Act was made in 2013. The high court, however, has not yet formulated any SOPs regarding implementation of this Act. Through an RTI application filed in the Punjab Information Commission, Advocate Muhammad Iftikhar Mughal has asked questions:

The Information Commission said under Article 19-A of the Constitution, there is an exception to disclosure of information about judicial matters only.

But the information about the administrative and financial affairs of the courts must be disclosed as public information, it added.