12 soldiers martyred in two Balochistan attacks

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Nine soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred while five terrorists were killed as security forces completed a clearance operation following an attack on the Zhob Garrison in northern Balochistan on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement said, that clearance operation underway at Zhob Cantt had been completed. In total, five terrorists have been sent to hell during the operation. However, five soldiers who, while fighting gallantly, got critically injured earlier succumbed to injuries and embraced Shahadat, taking the figure to a total of nine Shaheeds.

Earlier reports said that in the early hours of the morning, a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack on the Zhob Garrison in northern Balochistan. Initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty. In the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, the terrorists had been contained into a small area at the boundary.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said on 12 July 23, during an ongoing operation in District Sui, an exchange of fire took place between security forces and heavily armed terrorists. During the fire exchange, 3 brave soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat while 2 terrorists were sent to hell during the operation. Security forces are maintaining pressure and a clearance operation is underway to apprehend the remaining terrorists as well. The ISPR said security forces remain unwavered to expose/ neutralize the enemies of peace in Balochistan and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, terming the martyred soldiers ‘pride of the nation’, said their invaluable sacrifice of lives could never be forgotten. He paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and said that their sacrifice for the homeland would be remembered forever.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison in North Balochistan. She, in a statement, issued here expressed solidarity with the families of the martyred soldiers who bravely thwarted the terrorist attack. “I pay my respects to the martyred soldiers who embraced martyrdom in the attack. I am standing with the families of martyred soldiers.”

Senator Rehman also prayed for the speedy recovery of the soldiers injured in the clearance operation. “The brave soldiers of Pakistan Army thwarted a major terrorist attack. The entire country, including the Pakistan Army, is united and determined against terrorism,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Wednesday expressed grief over the martyrdom and injuries of security personnel as a result of the terrorist attack on Zhob Garrison. In a statement, he expressed condolences and solidarity with the heirs of martyrs. The governor prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude and early recovery of the injured.