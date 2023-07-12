Tourists ask govt to repair dilapidated roads in Chitral

CHITRAL: Taken aback by the condition of the dilapidated road from Shandur to Booni and Booni to Chitral, two tourists, who had come from Sindh province on their bikes to enjoy the Shandur Polo Festival, on Tuesday asked the government to repair the road Chitral-Booni Road at the earliest.

Talking to reporters at the Chitral Press Club, Ghulam Qadir and Agha Zahoor Magsi belonging to Hyderabad said that it was the most arduous journey of their life.

They said that they arrived in Shandur via Ghizer district in Gilgit-Baltistan, therefore, they were under the impression that the condition of the roads from Shandur and onwards would be as good as the roads in GB.

“We were shocked when we saw the condition of the roads while travelling from Shandur to Booni and onwards to Chitral city,” Ghulam Qadir said, adding that they had decided to undertake the journey when they came to know about the Shandur Polo Festival through the media.

“It was the most difficult journey of our life. We started off our journey from Hyderabad in Sindh in June and travelled through cities in Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa heading to Gilgit through the Babusar Top.

The two tourists from Sindh said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and its people were very caring and loving. “Wherever we went during our journey, we were impressed by the love and hospitality of the local people,” remarked Agha Zahoor Magsi.

They demanded the government to repair the roads in Chitral to facilitate not only the tourists, but also the local population.