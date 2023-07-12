Pen-down strike of Punjab govt employees continues

Rawalpindi : All kinds of routine works remained suspended due to pen-down strike of Punjab government employees on second consecutive day here on Tuesday.

The protesters continued their ‘sit-in’ in front of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division and education department. The protesters blocked main Murree Road against discrimination in salaries and pension. A heavy contingent of police officials were present all around to control law and order situation. The rally was led by Punjab Revenue Coordination Council (Rawalpindi) President Abdul Sattar Qureshi and Prosecution Office Rawalpindi President Muhammad Sajjad. The representatives of other departments were also present on the occasion. The rally started from Deputy Commissioner Office to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Office.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema told ‘The News’ that we have informed the higher authorities about this situation. “We are waiting for further line of action,” he said. I am hoping that government higher authority will resolve this issue positively in a couple of days, he hoped.

The protesters have warned to stop all OPDs in allied hospitals if Punjab government did not take back notification issued by the Finance Department, Government of the Punjab that government employees who are set to retire are going to suffer financial loss in the form of leave encashment/pension, and the payments will be made as per the initial rather than the running basic pay of their scales.

On the other hand, motorists faced hell like situation due to blockage of main Murree Road from both sides. The residents of garrison city have appealed higher authorities to take up this issue immediately for its resolution otherwise it would create an unrest situation all around.