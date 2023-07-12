US consul general visits Attock to highlight people-to-people relations

LAHORE: US Consul General William K. McNally visited Attock district to highlight the importance and diversity of people-to-people relations between the US and Pakistan.

In Attock, he visited the famous Attock Oil Refinery. As part of the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, the US has invested in Pakistan’s electricity generation for over 50 years, including access to clean energy through hydropower, which continues to benefit millions of Pakistanis even today.

He also visited Gurdwara Panja Sahib, and the Dharmarajika Stupa and the famous museum of Taxila. He said that Pakistan has a rich cultural heritage and is home to people of diverse sects and religions. “It is important for us to celebrate religious diversity and partner with local and national institutions to advance religious freedom and promote the harmony that makes our world safer,” he added. The US Consul General praised their efforts in a meeting with local businessmen at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce of Industries. He said. “The U.S. government has worked to promote trade and investment relationships, encourage innovation, entrepreneurship, and women’s economic empowerment.” The highlight of the Consul General’s four-day visit was the train ride back from Rawalpindi to Lahore. Speaking on the occasion, he said that there is a broad, deep and long-term partnership with the people of Punjab province in the fields of education, economy, health and rule of law and beyond.