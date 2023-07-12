Steps for peace in Muharram discussed

LAKKI MARWAT: Lakki Marwat and Bannu police have started taking stringent measures to ensure peaceful observance of Muharram with the help of Shia and Sunni communities, members of peace bodies, traders and local government representatives.

In Lakki Marwat, DPO Muhammad Ashfaq Khan chaired a meeting to discuss matters pertaining to Muharram security with stakeholders. SP Investigation Murad Khan, DSP Riaz Khattak and other police officials attended the meeting.

Ashfaq Khan told the meeting that a fool-proof security plan was being finalised to provide protection to the mourners’ processions and majalis during the holy month of Muharram. He said that deployment of cops would be ensured in and around the imambargah and on the routes of procession.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer, Bannu, Iftikhar Shah has said that the district has been distinguished in the country for the peaceful observance of 10th of Muharram in previous years due to harmony and closed coordination between different schools of religious thought.