Subcommittees formed for Muharram

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Muharram Committee constituted subcommittees to observe the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram with religious fervour and organise majalis and mourning processions in a peaceful manner.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Qaumi Muharram Committee with Akhunzada Zahid Ali Askar in the chair, said a press release on Monday.

Allama Syed Zafar Ali Shah Naqvi and Syed Zakiul Hassan attended the meeting as special guests, which was held at the Imambargah Haji Akbar Ali Khan.

Besides caretakers of imambargahs, the elders, including Agha Syed Ibrar Shah Jaffari, Khursheed Ali Akhunzada, Shahid Imdad Baig, Agha Syed Tazeem Ali Shah, Agha Syed Jarar Ali Shah Bukhari, Syed Tahir Abbas Bukhari, Agha Syed Azhar Ali Shah, Sardar Ali Hassan Qizalbash, Agha Syed Allah Dad Badshah, Agha Syed Dawar Ali Shah, Agha Syed Zafar Ali Shah Al-Hussaini, Syed Imaduddin Naqvi, Agha Syed Baqir Yar Mohsin, Syed Zawar Zaidi, Ali Irfan Mir, Agha Syed Sher Shah Rizvi, Malik Amir Karbalai, Sardar Askar Haider Zahid, Agha Waqar Ali Kiani, Syed Ali Badshah from Nowshera and Sardar Ali from Jehangira also attended the meeting.

The participants resented the advisory notice given to the caretakers of imambargahs by certain police stations as inappropriate and urged the high-ups to take notice of this action.

The participants presented suggestions for the peaceful mourning processions and majalis and forwarded them to the Qaumi Muharram Committee for an approval.

Heads of the subcommittees were also nominated, who would properly manage medical, transport and make other necessary arrangements for mourning processions and majalis.