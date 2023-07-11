Mugging victim shot dead on doorstep in Quaidabad

A mugging victim was shot dead on his doorstep in the Quaidabad locality, while another man was gunned down and his two minor sons were wounded allegedly over personal enmity in the Lyari area on Monday.

According to details, 26-year-old Ehsan was killed by the firing of robbers in New Muzaffarabad Colony, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Quaidabad police station. After receiving information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and took the casualty to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Police said the deceased was the only brother of six sisters, adding that he was associated with the IT sector and was a father of two. Officials said the man was killed on his doorstep.

Police have obtained the CCTV camera footage of the incident that shows the victim sitting on his doorstep talking to someone when the suspects arrived on a motorbike, added the officials.

They said the footage shows one of the suspects jumping off the motorbike as soon as the vehicle stopped and snatching Ehsan’s mobile phone, adding that even though the victim was cooperating, the suspect shot him.

His funeral prayers were offered near his home and he was buried at the New Muzaffarabad Colony’s graveyard. His family and other relatives as well as the locals expressed anger and grief, saying that the police are busy arresting Gutka sellers and consumers while mugging incidents are rising every day.

The victim’s family members warned that the police have three days to arrest the suspects involved in the incident. They said that if Ehsan’s killers are not arrested within 72 hours, they would hold a protest.

‘Personal enmity’

A medical store owner named Noor Muhammad was killed in a firing incident in the Bihar Colony area of the Lyari neighbourhood. The deceased hailed from Quetta. His body was sent to his home town for burial.

Police said that the victim’s sons, 11-year-old Ismail and 10-year-old Shahzad, were wounded in the firing at the medical store. However, the children’s condition is said to be out of danger, according to District City SSP Arif Aziz.

Officials said that a suspect arrived on foot and targeted Noor Muhammad, adding that the incident did not involve robbery. They said that the incident seems to be the result of personal enmity, but the case is being investigated from different angles.

The family of the deceased claimed that the victim had no enmity with anyone. The Crime Scene Unit has collected all the evidence from the crime scene, said SSP Aziz.

Police said that footage of the medical store’s CCTV cameras was being obtained, while footage of the CCTV cameras installed around the store were also being checked. They said that extortion and other aspects would also be considered during the investigation.

Other incidents

A man was killed in a firing incident inside his house in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. His body was taken to the JPMC, where he was identified as 44-year-old Mubashir. Police said that the incident could be suicide, adding that their investigation was under way.

Separately, two people were injured in a firing incident near Sohrab Goth. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Police said the injured were identified as Abdul Nabi and Abdul Jabbar. Officials said that the incident could be a result of personal enmity.