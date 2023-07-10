NCA starts summer camp admission

LAHORE:The summer camp admissions have commenced at the National College for Arts (NCA) Lahore with July 13 as the last date to apply.

According to a press release, the NCA summer camp offers a variety of courses, including drawing, watercolour painting, sculpture, animation, fashion illustration, digital photography, oil painting, marble art, calligraphy, singing, graphic design, textile design, and group music performance.

NCA Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Murtaza Jafari said that the NCA aimed to equip as many individuals as possible with skills through its Community Outreach Programme.