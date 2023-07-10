FIA arrests Greece boat tragedy ‘ringleader’

Footage of the migrant boat hours before it capsized. — Twitter/@YasirQadhi

ISLAMABAD: FIA’s Human Trafficking Wing, Gujrat, has arrested the ringleader of the Greece boat tragedy, said the FIA spokesperson on Sunday.

The accused, Muhammad Saleem Sanyara, is the brother of Asif Sanyara, the main suspect in the boat accident.

The accused collected millions of rupees to illegally transport many Pakistanis to Europe and other countries. Nine cases were registered against the accused by the FIA Gujarat Circle.

Saleem used to send money to his brother Asif Sanyara through hundi/hawala.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the accused went into hiding after the boat accident and was arrested by using the latest technology.

Asif Sanyara, currently in Libya, has built many safe houses there. Further investigation of the accused continues.

Meanwhile, the FIA Immigration offloaded a passenger from flight number PK 783 at the Karachi Airport for going to Canada on a fake visit visa.

According to the initial investigation, the passenger got the said visa by transferring Rs20 lakh online to the agents. The FIA also arrested agents Fayaz Hussain and Salik Sharif on identification of the passenger.