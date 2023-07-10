Seven dead in Jhelum gas cylinder blast

Police personnel are busy in a search operation after the gas cylinder blast at a hotel in Jhelum. — @police_jhelum

JHELUM: At least seven people died and 15 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed due to a powerful gas cylinder explosion here on Sunday, reports Geo News. The three-storey hotel located on the Grand Trunk Road collapsed after a cylinder exploded in the kitchen.

Rescue officials said that as many as 15 injured have been recovered and shifted to the Jhelum District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. Two of the injured — who were in critical condition — have been transported to Rawalpindi, they added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in Jhelum. In a statement, he prayed for the people who died in the incident and the bereaved families.

Praying for early recovery of the injured people, he directed the authorities to make every possible effort for their treatment.