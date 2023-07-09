Gen Arif reelected as OCA vice president

ISLAMABAD: Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has been reelected as the Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for the next four years in office during General Council elections held in Bangkok (Thailand) Saturday.

The House reposed trust in his abilities to take over the reign for South Asia. “I am really pleased and am thankful to all the member countries for reposing trust in me. I will continue to serve OCA interests and would make all possible efforts to uphold the interest of the Olympic charter,” Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan told 'The News' from Thailand.

He said that the decision by OCA also shows that Pakistan has gained respect in the Asian sports fraternity. “My election is also an indication that Pakistan sports is being respected throughout Asia,” he said.

Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been elected as the President Olympic Council of Asia.

The Olympic Family of Pakistan extends heartfelt congratulations to Lt. Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan on his re-election as Vice President. We applaud his continued commitment and invaluable contributions to the growth and development of sports in South Asia.

Meanwhile, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has announced that the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Thailand in November 2023 have been postponed to February-March 2024.

The 42nd OCA General Assembly on Saturday, July 8 approved a request for a three-month postponement made by Dato Seri Chaiyapak Siriwat, OCA Vice President for the 6th AIMAG.

AIMAG 6 was due to be held from November 17-26, 2023. The new dates will be February 24 to March 6, 2024.