PMD forecasts thunderstorm today as city receives moderate rain

Under the influence of monsoon currents penetrating in the country, different areas of Karachi received light to moderate showers on Saturday, causing the accumulation of water in some low-lying areas, while the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rain with thunderstorm in the city for Sunday (today).

“Monsoon currents are continuously entering Sindh, east Balochistan and the eastern parts of the country,” said a PMD official. “Under the influence of the monsoon system, different areas of Sindh, including Karachi, received light to moderate showers on Saturday. There are chances of more thunderstorm and rain in Karachi on Sunday.”

According to PMD data, Gulshan-e-Hadeed received 19mm of rain, Quaidabad 15mm, Jinnah Terminal 9.4mm, PAF Base Faisal 7mm, University Road 5mm, the old airport area 3mm, Korangi and North Karachi 2mm, and Nazimabad 1mm.

In other parts of Sindh, Chhor received 57mm of rain, Jacobabad 47mm, Larkana 20mm, Mithi 14mm, Badin 8mm, Tando Jam 5mm, Thatta 4mm and Hyderabad 3mm.

According to PMD officials in Islamabad, heavy rain may cause urban flooding in the low-lying areas of lower Sindh, including Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Islamkot, Mithi, Padidan, Chhor, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Karachi.

They said that it may also trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, and the hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In view of rains, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had imposed a rain emergency in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on Friday. He had ordered that all the relevant departments of the KMC would remain open 24 hours a day, including on holidays.

Traffic plan

Karachi traffic police chief Ahmed Nawaz Cheema on Saturday announced the traffic plan and issued instructions in view of the rain forecast, adds our correspondent. Officials said DIG Cheema issued special orders for all the district SPs after the meteorological department issued its weather advisory.

On the directions of the traffic DIG, the SPs would personally supervise traffic management, and the relevant DSPs and section officers would ensure the flow of traffic during the rain.

Alternative routes to the low-lying areas, streams and submerged roads should be reviewed, and all possible help should be provided to help the affected people, Cheema ordered.

He said that complete protection should be provided to the people during the rain, adding that heavy recovery vehicles, lifters and alert vehicles should be lifted and transported to a safe place so that the people can reach their destinations easily.

For guidance in case of any problem, people can call the traffic police guide 1915, get in touch through Facebook, and keep getting the latest updates via WhatsApp (0305-9266907) and FM radio 88.6.

Earlier, Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho had issued special instructions to the police in view of the advisory issued by the meteorological department regarding rains.

Officials said that all the zonal DIGs and district SSPs have been told to give regular briefings to the relevant police officers and employees about rain-related relief activities and ensure contact with the agencies concerned.

Odho wants all the necessary measures to be taken at police station level. Residents in the low-lying areas, especially around rivers and drains, should be made aware of the weather situation so that precautionary measures can be taken, while all possible cooperation with the traffic police should be ensured, he ordered.

He also ordered that traffic flow on roads should be ensured and immediate relief should be provided to people in case of any emergency. He said that alternative routes to the low-lying areas, rivulets and submerged roads should be reviewed and all possible steps should be taken to help the affected people.

He also said that in case of lightning or current in the water, the public should be kept away from the affected places, and the institution concerned must be immediately informed so that any possible damage can be avoided. Motorbike patrol and police deployment should be ensured at prominent places to ensure crime prevention, he added.