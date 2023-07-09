Wahab proposes revival of British-era wells in Karachi to prevent urban flooding

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab inspecting a well in Karachi. — — Twitter/@murtazawahab1

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday proposed reviving the British-era wells in the city to protect the metropolis from urban flooding. He pointed out that with the revival of these wells, the groundwater body would increase, and urban flooding can be prevented.

During his visit to the Burns Garden, Wahab said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is constructing wells at different parks of the city. “We have discovered two old wells in the Burns Garden.”

He added that the wells were revived with the help of an expert who recently came from Ukraine after studying and was working with the KMC’s parks department.

The mayor said that at the Polo Ground at Baradari, the city administration faces urban flooding. “We’re looking forward to constructing such wells there, then we can harvest rainwater,” he said, adding that water can be used at parks, and groundwater level would also get better.

On standby

The Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) staff remained on standby at Dr Ziauddin Road, Shaheen Complex Tower and the adjoining areas after it started raining.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) decided to set up camps in different zones of the city after the rain. The SSWMB managing director also directed the staff to ensure proper drainage of rainwater.

District South Transition Officer Akhtar Ali Sheikh directed the staff to expedite the cleaning of storm water drains in Lyari and Saddar towns. He said that heavy machineries and enough manpower are being used to clean the drains.

Nullahs at Mirza Adam Khan Road in Lyari, Mauripur Road, Hijrat Colony, Muhammad Ali Bogra Road, Khayaban-e-Saadi, Clifton Block 6 near Boat Basin, Abdullah Haroon Road and Bath Island have been cleared.

Power outages

Several areas of the city underwent power outages after it rained in the wee hours and in the evening. Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D, Lyari Town, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad and Gulshan-e-Hadeed experienced suspension in the supply of electricity after the rain.

K-Electric issued a press statement saying that power supply to the city remained stable during the first scattered showers of the monsoon spell. “KE teams are closely monitoring the situation and remain in touch with key departments, including the Met Department. The staff is on high alert and geared to tackle all rain-related eventualities.”

KE said that the power distribution network remained stable, while supply was temporarily suspended to a few areas prone to waterlogging or with a high prevalence of illegal connections, which could create safety hazards. Power was restored after receiving clearance from field teams, added the utility.

The KE spokesperson advised residents to take precautionary measures, including maintaining a safe distance from all electric infrastructure, amid the forecast of sporadic rain until Monday.

“For further guidance, customers can reach out to KE social media platforms, or use the KE Live app and WhatsApp self-service portal for assistance. For emergency electrical complaints during rainy weather, the call centre 118 also remains available.”