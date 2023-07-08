WB’s $230m Social Protection Project in doldrums

SUKKUR: Sindh’s mega project of Social Protection Project worth $230 million (PKR 48.3 billion) is in the doldrums after the chief minister expressed displeasure over its performance and ordered the transfer of officials.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed displeasure on the performance of the Sindh Social Protection Programme during the programme’s review meeting held in the last week of June 2023 and directed to depute well-reputed officers in the Social Protection Authority, Social Protection Department to achieve the designed goals within the time frame.

‘The News’ has learnt from credible sources that some of the officers of the Social Welfare Department were posted in 2017 who failed to achieve the goals of the project when it was the Social Protection Unit (SPU) under the umbrella of Accelerated Action Plan (AAP) for reduction of stunting and malnutrition in poverty-stricken areas of Sindh, for which the World Bank provided $4.5 million as technical support to the SPU but it was not utilised and the same returned to the bank due to inefficiency of the officers.

The office of the Sindh chief minister created Social Protection Strategy Unit (SPSU) in 2019 to streamline the programme and appointed Haris Gazdar as coordinator to the Sindh CM on Social Protection, but due to negligence and incapable staff, the programme named Peoples Promise Sindh Social Protection Strategy could not be launched in four and a half years.

‘The News’ has learnt that the officers of the Social Welfare Department got their family members appointed as Ambreen Zehra of grade 18 officer of Social Welfare Department, wife of Aijaz Nizamani, Chief Conservator Forest Department, was posted as general manager (Operation) and their daughter Sara Nizmani was appointed as coordinator. Besides, Aamir Waheed Khuwaja and Syeda Ghanwa Hussaini of the Social Welfare Department were posted in the project.

It was found through documentary evidence that the Sindh government submitted the project to the Ecnec in 2022 and the Planning Commission of Pakistan. The Prime Minister's Office approved the mega project worth $230 million (PKR 48.3 billion), whereas the World Bank provided a loan of $200 million for strengthening Social Protection Delivery Systems for 15 districts of the province, including Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Sujawal, Thatta, Badin, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Jacobabad, Sanghar, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Tando Allahyar, Ghotki, Matiari and Shikarpur.

The Sindh government’s approved PC-I Strengthening Social Protection Delivery Systems (SSPDS) had to employ 251 personnel on deputation and project pay scale but the Social Protection Department officers appointed consultants illegally. All positions mentioned in the PC-1 were to be filled from Sindh province but during advertisements, the domicile of Sindh was removed.

The reporter has learnt that the Sindh chief minister, taking notice of the bad performance of the staff posted in Sindh Social Protection Authority, has transferred the redundant officers. The Services, General Administration and Coordination (SGA&C) Department issued notification vide SOII(SGA&CD)1-60/2020, dated 27th June 2023, stating the services of the officers, namely Aamir Waheed Khawaja, Ambreen Zehra Syed , Syeda Ghinwa Hussaini and Din Muhammad Shaikh were repatriated to their parent department. Through another notification on July 3, 2023, Nisar Ahmed Memon, PAS officer, and project director was also relieved for senior management course, whereas Naveed Rehman Larik of Ex-PCS officer was posted as a new project director who was also transferred on the following day as deputy commissioner of Umerkot.