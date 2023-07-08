Nation denounces desecration of Quran in Sweden

People protesting against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden across Pakistan on July 7, 2023. Twitter/AJEnglish

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: In a rare display of unity across the world on Friday, hundreds of thousands of Muslims took to the streets against the rising Islamophobia in the West, particularly the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden under official patronage, and demanded economic and diplomatic boycott of Stockholm.

Chanting anti-Sweden slogans and burning Swedish flags, the protestors from various Islamic organizations gathered in different world capitals on the appeal of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq to honor the Holy Quran and condemn its desecration by the Swedish authorities.

In Pakistan, rallies and demonstrations were held in all big and small cities and towns after the Friday prayers.

The prayer leaders and scholars in their sermons highlighted the importance of honoring the holy books and figures belonging to all religions.

Addressing the protests, the scholars condemned the Swedish government and burnt Swedish flags to record their protest.

Resolutions were also passed demanding an exemplary punishment to those responsible for this heinous crime and legislations at the global level to prevent the blasphemy of religious sacraments and symbols, and punishing the culprits with death.

They called the Swedish act a reflection of growing Islamophobia in the West under official patronage, terming it terrorism and calling upon the international organizations and human rights groups to condemn this shameful act.

They urged the Muslim rulers to sever diplomatic and economic relations with Sweden until the culprit were truly punished.

In Lahore, JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem led a rally on Multan road attended by thousands of charged workers.

Addressing the protesters, he strongly criticized the lip-service of Muslim rulers, including Pakistan, and demanded that they take practical measures against Islamophobia in the West and officially patronized acts of blasphemy, besides cutting off diplomatic and business relations with Sweden immediately.

JI Lahore Ameer Ziauddin Ansari, Sheikhul Hadith Maulana Abdul Malik and Zikrullah Mujahid also addressed the protesters.

JI Naib Ameer Dr. Farid Ahmed Paracha addressed a Quran conference, while Balochistan Ameer Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi led a protest rally in Quetta.

JI Secretary General Abdul Wasey led a rally in Peshawar, while Nasrullah Randhawa and Arif Shirazi led rallies in Islamabad and Rawalpindi respectively.

Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Ameer Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi led a rally which marched from Data Darbar to Nasir Bagh, GPO Chowk, Regal Chowk, Assembly Hall, Ganga Ram Hospital, Mozang Chowk, LOS Nala road, Sumanabad and culminated at the TLP head office on Multan Road. It was participated by the TLP Naib Ameer Pir Syed Zaheer-ul-Hasan Shah, Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi, Allama Farooq-ul-Hasan Qadri and other leaders.

Addressing the participants, the leaders warned of widespread agitation if the Swedish ambassador was not expelled and the issue of Islamophobia was not raised effectively at the global level.

Jamiat Ahl Hadith (JAH) President Senator Prof. Sajid Mir said Jews and Christians must understand that the Holy Quran was not their enemy but only wanted them to practice the basic beliefs of their holy books.

Addressing a gathering, he said Quran instructs Muslims and the People of the Book to live together on the basis of shared beliefs and respect their places of worship, as the divine laws do not allow insult to any religion or its rituals.

Lamenting official patronage of Islamophobia in Western countries, he demanded global boycott of countries committing the crime of insulting Quran or Islamophobia.

The JAH workers staged an anti-Sweden demonstration at Batti Chowk led by Hafiz Babar Farooq Rahimi, and demanded the expulsion of Swedish ambassador and boycott of their products.

Another demonstration was held on Kala Khatai road where the protestors held the Holy Quran in their hands and raised slogans against the countries patronizing Islamophobia.

JUI-F Central Deputy Secretary General Maulana Amjad Khan said the officially patronized desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden was open terrorism and result of state support of Islamophobia in Europe.

Addressing a large rally which marched from Jamia Rehmania to Lahore Hotel, he demanded the UN to declare the desecration of all the prophets and holy books a universal crime punished with death. Maulana Naeemuddin said patronizing Islamophobia had unveiled the ugly face of the western civilization.

Maulana Mufti Abdul Hafeez, Muhammad Afzal Khan Maulana Khalil, Maulana Maqsood, Hafiz Ashraf Gujjar, Qari Shabbir, Maulana Yunus, Qari Amjad and others demanded expulsion of Swedish ambassador and boycott of its products at the global level.

JUI leaders took out rallies from Jamia Mohammadia Kahana to Ferozpur Road, Namra Masjid to Sahir Town Chowk, Jamia Qasmia Shahdara to Lajpat Nagar Road Mizan Chowk Raiwind to Milad Chowk, Jamia Madania Karim Park and LDA Roundabout Model Town.

A joint rally was taken out by JUP-Noorani, Jamaat Ahl-Sunnat Pakistan and other religious parties from Firdaus Market Gulberg, Makkah Colony, Qasimpura, Hasnainabad, Khan Colony, Madina Colony and Model Colony which marched up to the Liberty Market roundabout.

It was led by the JUP Chairman Qari Zawar Bahadur.

Addressing the protesters, Qari Zawar Bahadur said desecration of the Holy Quran and Holy Prophet (SAW) was intolerable as the Muslims would rather die than remain silent.

He demanded that the Muslim world must cut off ties with Sweden and expel her ambassadors immediately.

JUI-Nazriyati Ameer Maulana Ajmal Qadri led a protest at Sheranwala Gate along with other leaders.

Terming the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden an open terrorism against Muslims, he said under the guise of freedom of speech, the religious sentiments of two billion Muslims in the world were provoked which was a heinous conspiracy to destroy the world peace by inciting violence.

Tehreek Sirat Mustaqeem Ameer Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali while addressing a Quran conference warned that the enemies of the Holy Quran and Prophet (SAW) could never be friends with Muslims and demanded immediate diplomatic and economic boycott of Sweden and other countries involved in such blasphemous acts, saying such boycott was a petty thing for the sake of Quran’s honor.

Protest meetings and conferences were also addressed by Majlis Ahrar Ameer Kafeel Bukhari, Secretary General Abdul Lateef Khalid Cheema and others.

They demanded the Muslim rulers to justify their existence by protecting the honor of the Holy Quran and Holy Prophet (SAW) against the audacity of so-called civilized and democratic societies in the West.

Like other parts of the country, a protest day and Youm-e-Taqdees-e-Quran was observed in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Friday to register strong condemnation of desecration of the Holy Quran.

An unprecedented religious enthusiasm was demonstrated by the faithful as protest rallies were taken out from most of jamia mosques after the Friday prayers.

Local leaders of political and religious parties including PMLN, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), JUI-F and others led protest demonstrations and rallies.

Ex-MNAs of PMLN and other leaders led protest demonstrations in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday called up the OIC Secretary General Hissein Ibrahim Taha and discussed with him the growing problem of Islamophobia in the West.

Referring to the recurring incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran, Shehbaz conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of these willful and provocative acts, which had hurt the Muslim sentiments worldwide.

He stressed that vilification of religion and desecration of revered religious personalities and scriptures and symbols could not be condoned on the self-serving pretext of freedom of expression and protest.

The prime minister appreciated Hissein Ibrahim’s role in articulating the Muslim Ummah’s concerns and demands about these Islamophobic trends and incidents.

He emphasised that as the collective voice of the Islamic world, the OIC must chalk out a coordinated and comprehensive strategy to raise global awareness about its perspective and building a legal and political deterrence against the rising incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia.

Welcoming the convening of an urgent debate on the issue at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, the prime minister further underscored that the OIC must raise the issue with the UN secretary general and other relevant forums and bodies within the UN system.

The OIC secretary general echoed Pakistan’s condemnation and concerns about the despicable incidents of the public desecration of the Holy Quran.

He reaffirmed the OIC’s firm commitment to tackle the contemporary scourge of Islamophobia.

Hissein Ibrahim also lauded Pakistan’s leading role in the OIC deliberations in general and on this issue in particular.

Like other political and religious parties, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) also condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and demanded that the Swedish government take necessary measures to prevent such incidents from occurring in future and to ensure the safety and security of all religious communities.

In a resolution, the SCBA said it was the duty and responsibility of the international community to take cognizance of the emotions and sentiments and take steps to thwart Islamophobic incidents.

“This Association calls upon the incumbent government to raise its voice against such actions at all levels, particularly the OIC, and further urges the international community to take immediate action against all culprits promoting Islamophobia”, says the resolution.

The Association demanded of the incumbent government to initiate and encourage dialogue, understanding, and interfaith initiatives that promote respect and harmony among people of different religious backgrounds.

The resolution further stated that the Holy Quran held immense significance to millions of Muslims around the world as a source of spiritual guidance, moral teaching, and divine revelation.

“Its desecration not only causes anguish and pain to Muslims but it also is a gross violation of the principles of respect, tolerance, and freedom of religion that form the bedrock of any democratic society”, it added.

The SCBA further stated that the Holy Quran and the Holy Prophet (PBUH) command immense respect and love and were the red line for entire Muslim Ummah adding that any act that disparaged or insulted our beliefs will not be tolerated.

Earlier, the SCBA staged a protest demonstration led by its President Abid S Zubairi along with lawyers on the main Constitution Avenue and later on moved to the Foreign Office to submit the condemnation resolution.