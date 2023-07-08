Drones new challenge to ANF, law enforcers

LAHORE: The recovery of a drone loaded with drugs in the provincial metropolis has exposed a new dimension in drug trafficking and posed a significant challenge to law enforcement agencies, particularly the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in tracking down such networks.

The drone, carrying over five kilograms of heroin, crashed near Rasoolpura within the jurisdiction of Halloki Kahna police. Police said that the drone was larger in size than usual and crashed into the fields of a landlord identified as Rozdar.

Law enforcement officials seized the drone and the drugs, which are valued at millions of rupees. They subsequently handed over the case to the ANF.

ANF officials said that the confiscated drug pills have a significant street value.

Authorities have been making efforts to identify the operator of the drone and determine its take-off location.

During the investigation, the involvement of neighbouring countries will also be examined, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Footage of the drone reveals that yellow packets were attached to it.

In the meantime, an official from the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) said that the use of drones is illegal. He further mentioned that the Customs Department consistently seizes drones from passengers’ luggage at airports. He said that anyone wishing to own a drone must obtain an NOC from the defence ministry. Furthermore, the official claimed that it is also illegal to use drones to film wedding ceremonies.