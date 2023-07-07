 
Friday July 07, 2023
Lahore

Condemns suicide blast in Miranshah

By Our Correspondent
July 07, 2023

Caretaker CM condemned the suicide blast that took place in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan and paid homage to the three valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Army who lost their lives in the incident. He emphasised that these courageous sons of the nation foiled the terrorist plot through their ultimate sacrifice. He extended his sympathies to the aggrieved families and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.