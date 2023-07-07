Seven more killed as rains continue to lash Punjab

The destruction caused by a wall collapse at Government Mozang Teaching Hospital in Lahore, on July 6, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Geo News

LAHORE: Four more people died in rain-related accidents on the second day of heavy downpours on Thursday, taking the death toll to 11 in Lahore in the last two days. Also, three members of a family died and five others were injured in a roof-collapse incident in Kamoke in the Gujranwala district.

According to the Flood Forecasting Division, seasonal rainfall that is likely to continue in most parts of the country this week may lead to a “very high to exceptionally high level” of flooding in River Chenab between July 8 and 10.

The rainwater was yet to be drained in various parts of Lahore when the rain resumed on Thursday. The rainfall that started in the morning and continued till late afternoon ranged from 20 to 80mm in different parts of the city. Other than the flooding of roads, roundabouts and streets, the downpour caused at least three incidents of building collapse in which four people died and 16 were injured.

A man and his three daughters died and one daughter was injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Chungi Amar Sidhu. As the roof collapsed, the five family members were buried under the debris. The operation faced difficulties due to continuous heavy downpours. However, four members of the family had already died, identified as Javed Iqbal (40), Aimen (4), Zara (6) and Azan (8). Another tragic incident was reported in Mozang where a wall of the Government Mozang Teaching Hospital collapsed injuring 14 people. The injured were shifted to the emergency of the hospital and provided with first aid and treatment.

Moreover, Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi told journalists that the injured would receive free treatment.

Three persons of a family died, while five others were injured in a roof collapse incident in Kamoke Gujranwala. Locals and rescue team pulled out the injured from the debris and shifted them to a hospital where three members of the family including Hajira, Arooj and Maryam were pronounced dead.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) had warned earlier in the day that heavy rainfall might lead to a “very high to exceptionally high level” of flooding in River Chenab between July 8 and 10. The FFD warned: “A deep trough of westerly wave along with strong incursion of monsoon currents from both sources and approaching upper air circulation, widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at scattered places is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Sutlej, Ravi and Chenab and up to some extent over River Jhelum.” The FFD also cautioned a high to very high level of flooding in the nullahs of rivers Ravi and Chenab.