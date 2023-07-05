Pak consul general in Dubai called back

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief of Protocol and DG Hasan Afzal Khan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was performing the duties of Consul General in Dubai, has been recalled. He has reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It has been learnt that Afzal has been called back in the context of some important issues in the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan.

It should be noted that on the occasion of the prime minister’s visits to foreign countries, issues that are particularly related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs include list of gifts that are given to the prime minister and members of his delegation by the host country. The list is provided to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country and the Chief of Protocol receives the list.

In this way, he is the first officer who has complete knowledge of the gifts received by prime minister and his associates from foreign governments. In this context, Afzal’s role can be important in the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister.