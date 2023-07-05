Pak consul general in Dubai called back

ISLAMABAD: Former Chief of Protocol and DG Hasan Afzal Khan of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who was performing the duties of Consul General in Dubai, has been recalled. He has reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
It has been learnt that Afzal has been called back in the context of some important issues in the Toshakhana case against former prime minister Imran Khan.
It should be noted that on the occasion of the prime minister’s visits to foreign countries, issues that are particularly related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs include list of gifts that are given to the prime minister and members of his delegation by the host country. The list is provided to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country and the Chief of Protocol receives the list.
In this way, he is the first officer who has complete knowledge of the gifts received by prime minister and his associates from foreign governments. In this context, Afzal’s role can be important in the Toshakhana case against the former prime minister.
ISLAMABAD: Disqualified Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Khan of PTI could face criminal proceedings...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has slammed the Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan for not...
NEW DELHI China’s Xi Jinping urged Russian, Iranian and other leaders on Tuesday to work towards safeguarding...
KARACHI: JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, has been recognised as the Best CSR Bank in Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: A request was made to the Supreme Court on Tuesday to overturn the trial, conviction, and sentence of 25...
SKARDU: A Polish mountaineer has died after summiting the world’s ninth-highest peak, officials said Tuesday,...