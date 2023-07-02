Veteran actor Shakeel passes away at 85

Pakistani actor Shakeel. — Facebook/Shakeel(Yusuff Kamal)

KARACHI: Veteran actor Shakeel, who played major roles in various memorable plays of Pakistan Television such as Ankahi, Shehzori, Uncle Urfi, Uroosa, Afshan, Anaa, Zair Zabar Pesh, Intizar Farmaiye, Parchaiyan and Aangan Terha, died on Thursday after succumbing to protracted illness. He was 85. His real name was Yousuf Kamal but his fans knew him by his pseudonym Shakeel. He was laid to rest at Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Phase VIII, graveyard on Friday.

Shakeel started his acting career from theatre. He also worked in a few films, but it was the television drama that gave him a legendary status. He became associated with the PTV Karachi station since its early days and played the male protagonist in many great plays of 70s and 80s. He later switched to character roles and was involved in various plays for private television networks as well.

One of the most versatile actors of television, Shakeel could enact both serious and comic roles with ease. The veteran actor had undergone a bypass surgery some years ago and suffered from arthritis for the past several years.

Shakeel’s funeral prayers were offered at the Sultan Masjid in DHA on Friday.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, a large number of people from the showbiz industry, including Behroze Sabzwari, Faisal Qureshi, Aftab Alam, Shahzad Raza and people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayers and paid rich tributes to him for his contributions to the art of acting.

Condolences poured in as soon as the news of Shakeel’s demise spread. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over the death of the veteran actor. “Actor Shakeel was a big name in the art world. His services will always be remembered,” the CM said. He further prayed for the high status of the deceased.

The Sindh governor said Shakeel gave a different level to the entertainment media industry. “He was a big name,” he said.

Moreover, Punjab interim chief minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, too, expressed grief and sorrow over the actor’s death. Paying tribute to the actor, Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family.

Actor Faisal Qureshi took to Twitter to share his sorrow at the news of Shakeel’s passing. “With a heavy heart, I share the news that our dearest Yousuf Kamal Shakeel, the pride of our nation, the man who entertained us for the longest time [has] left us today,” he tweeted.

Veteran actress Bushra Ansari, who played his wife in Aangan Terha, said the joy of Eid had waned for her due to demise of Shakeel. “You were a true hero,” she wrote on Instagram.